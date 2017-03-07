WASHINGTON – President Trump officially named Michael Dubke as his White House communications director on Monday, several weeks after he had been reported to have taken the job, according to Washington Examiner.

Sifakis will coordinate for the administration with various interest groups, including outreach to corporations, advocacy organizations, and state and local elected officials.

Trump also named Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, as associate director for the Office of Public Liaison, Bloomberg reports.

Sifakis is CEO and Founder of Idea-gen.com, Cross-Sector Innovator, Adjunct Faculty Georgetown University.

Since co-founding and leading Axela LLC and Ideagen over a decade ago, George Has crafted countless cross-sector, collective impact partnerships among the world’s leading companies, NGO’s and public sector organizations. corporate.

Prior to enter the private sector, George served in all branches of the federal government including as a Presidential appointee and U.S. Senate Committee staffer. George is a frequent speaker on issues relating to collective impact and cross-sector innovation and collaboration.

Sifakis is an avid runner and is an alumnus of Suffolk University Graduate School, Rhode Island College, Northeastern University and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government Executive Education.