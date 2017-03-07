Greek Community Welcomes Antetokounmpo in Philadelphia (Pics&Vid)

PHILADELPHIA – Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 112-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 24 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals.

But the most spectacular thing of the night was the 1,500 members of the Greek community at the Wells Fargo Center cheering for their “Greek Freak”.

“Yesterday was amazing! We sold just over 1,000 tickets to the Greek community of Philadelphia,” Giannis Vasiliou, one of the organizers of this special Greek night said to The National Herald.

The "Greek Freak" ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ at Philadelphia Posted by Stellios Lambrou on Monday, March 6, 2017

ZITO Dance group from Lancaster PA danced before the game, while 16 year old Greek-American, Elena Iliadis, sang the national anthem with 10 little Greek children standing next to the Sixers players. They called them “Anthem Buddies”.

Halftime show was the Macedonia Dance group of Philadelphia.

After the game, Giannis came out to speak with the Greek fans, sign autographs and being interviewed.

At the end, everyone in the group went on the NBA court to shoot some baskets.

“We actually sold over 1,000 but other Greeks have season tickets so after the game our Greek group was closer to 1,500 when Yiannis came out!” Vasiliou told TNH.

“We are so happy with how everything went, especially with Yiannis coming out. When he first came out he whispered to me… ‘this crowd is amazing’ while he was taking video on his phone to remember the moment.

We also presented Yiannis a framed photo of 2 years ago when we did another Greek night with him. When I asked him if he remembered us, he simply answered: ‘Of course I remember the Greeks here in Philadelphia!’” Mr. Vasiliou said.

