SYRIZA Parliament Spokesman Recants ERT “Tragic” Station Comment

ATHENS – SYRIZA parliamentary spokesman Nikos Xydakis said Greece’s state-run ERT TV station his party restored is a “tragic operation” but quickly recanted after criticism.

Xydakis, a former newspaper editor and columnist, made his initial comment at an economic forum in Delphi, ridiculing his own Radical Left SYRIZA’s resurrection of the station that had been closed by a previous government and replaced with another operation.

“I respect and honor ERT,” Xydakis said after his comment during a panel discussion entitled Protecting the Fourth Estate: Democracy, Accountability and the Media in which he also compared ERT to being like a “Third World” station.

He later said he had gone too far in his assessment but added that mistakes were made in relaunching ERT in May 2015 after it had been shut down for two years, saying it has been allowed to operate like a branch of the civil service.

ERT President Dimitris Tsaknis a composer, went after Xydakis in a statement saying if the criticism were true that the SYRIZA lawmaker was partially to blame because he had been an Alternate Culture Minister with some oversight for the station.

Tsaknis signed his announced as “president of a Third World entity” but didn’t mention it has low ratings and is not watched by many Greeks.

Xydakis didn’t respond to Tsaknis but blasted critics and the major opposition New Democracy’s assertion that the government runs ERT with a “regime-like perception” and wants only favorable broadcasts.