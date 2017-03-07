New Democracy Lead Over SYRIZA 14 Percent

ATHENS – The major opposition New Democracy has a 14 percent lead over the ruling and fast-fading Radical Left SYRIZA in a poll showing the Conservatives holding onto a double-digit edge.

New Democracy, which twice lost Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ party in 2015, has surged under leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has vowed not to impose more austerity if elected – the same strategy that worked for Tsipras before he surrendered to international lenders – as had the Conservatives under then-leader and former Premier Antonis Samaras.

The poll conducted by Prorata for Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper showed New Democracy with a 33-19 percent lead over SYRIZA, which has fallen out of favor after Tsipras continually reneged on anti-austerity promises and hit the people he said he would save – workers, pensioners and the poor – with an avalanche of tax hikes and pension cuts, as had New Democracy before.

In third, but with a bigger share of the vote than before and displacing the extreme-right Golden Dawn was the KKE Greek Communist party, with 10 percent with Democratic Alignment (the former PASOK which served New Democracy) tied for fourth with nine percent with Golden Dawn, all of whose lawmakers and dozens of whose members are on trial on charges of running a criminal gang.

Sixth was the centrist To Potami with eight percent, followed by the Union of Centrists with seven percent, the new Sailing for Freedom with six percent.

Some 40 percent of those who voted for SYRIZA previously said they’ve given up on the party although it wasn’t said why the other 60 percent still support the Leftists after being burned repeatedly by Tsipras.

The poll measured “potential electoral influence” of the political parties and gauged the voting intention of respondents who stated to a degree of 50 percent or above in favor of one party with some effectively voting twice in the survey, skewing the results.