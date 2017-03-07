US Billionaire Ross, Now Commerce Secretary, Pushed Russians Off Cyprus Bank Board

WASHINGTON – While the White House has mysteriously remained mum, Cypriot officials said when new US Commerce Secretary and billionaire Wilbur Ross was on the board of the troubled Bank of Cyprus, he not only didn’t deal with Russians – including one close to Russian President Vladimir Putin – but that he helped purge them.

When Ross was being vetted for his position, questions were raised as to whether he too – like some others in the Trump Administration – were linked to Russian agents or other officials as questions arose about Russian hacking influencing the American Presidential election to skew it in favor of Republican Donald Trump’s surprise win.

Ross invested in the bank as it hit near rock-bottom in 2013 after, along with other Cypriot banks, losing billions of euros in their holdings in devalued Greek bonds and bad loans to failed Greek businesses.

That crisis led then-new Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to renege on campaign promises and agree to confiscate 47.5 percent of bank accounts over 100,000 euros ($105,790), bringing hundreds of millions of euros in losses to big Russian depositors amid reports the island was a tax haven and hiding place for black money.

But that also led to six Russians – with no banking experience – getting shares in the Bank of Cyprus and seats on the board, along with Ross, who had served there with a Russian, Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, who had worked with Putin in the Russian spy agency the KGB.

That prompted concern that Ross may have been friendly to Russians, but the New York Times, in an extensive review, reported that it was just the opposite and that he was not tied to Trump’s fondness for the Russian President.

According to bankers, lawyers and others who have worked closely with the Bank of Cyprus, within months of Ross’s becoming a shareholder in the summer of 2014, all six Russians who were on the board when he arrived, including Strzhalkovsky, were forced out.

“He has not been an accomplice of the Russians but the opposite,” Loizos Hadjicostis, President of the Cyprus Union of Bank Employees, told the Times.

“Ross came in to block the Russians, not to help them,” he added. “The theory that Ross is a Russian Trojan horse does not make any sense to me.”

But the White House – Ross’s objections — refused to release his written responses to questions posed by United States Senators.

In a speech in the Senate, Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, complained that the White House was “sitting on” the replies.

Nelson said he had spoken with Mr. Ross about the Bank of Cyprus and had been told that Ross had one meeting of about an hour with a Russian investor in the lender in 2014.

“He knows of no loans or interaction between the bank or anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign or organization,” the Senator said. He added that he believed. Ross and that he could not understand the White House’s “secretive behavior.”

“Not only is this lack of transparency unsettling, it’s behavior that everyone in this Senate should agree is unacceptable and shouldn’t be tolerated,” Sen. Nelson said.

Ross brought some 30 investors to the bank in a 400-million euro ($423.18 million) infusion of cash.

“Wilbur Ross was kind of a savior,” Andreas Neocleous, the founder and Chairman of the biggest law firm in Cyprus, which bears his name and has many Russian clients told the newspaper.

They included Dmitri Rybolovlev, a Russian billionaire who paid $95 million in 2008 to buy a Florida mansion from Trump, who had purchased it for less than half that just a few years earlier but who had tense relations with Putin and the Kremlin.

Christodoulous Vassiliades, the Managing Director of a Cypriot legal firm that represented some of the former Russian board members, said the Russians didn’t put up a fight with Ross because they, too, saw him as a White Knight who could prevent further losses.

It was clear, he said, that “Ross was there to benefit the interests of the U.S. and Britain,” Cyprus’ former colonial ruler, but the Russians “just wanted their money back” and wennt along.

Ross became Vice Chairman of the bank in November 2014 and gave up this position after his confirmation as US Commerce Secretary.