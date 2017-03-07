25 Syrians Lands in Northwest Cyprus

NICOSIA – A Cyprus police spokesman says a boat carrying 25 people believed to be Syrian migrants has landed in a remote area off the northwestern tip of the east Mediterranean island.

Nicos Tsappis told The Associated Press that authorities are in the process of transferring the group, which includes women and children, to the town of Polis where they will receive a medical check-up.

Tsappis said it’s unclear where the boat set sail from.

Tuesday’s arrivals came a month after another boat loaded with 93 Syrian migrants — including 42 children landed on the island’s northwestern shore.

Interior Minister Socrates Hasikos said last month that up to 700 migrants could have been on their way to the island on smuggling trips from Turkey.