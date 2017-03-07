Mitsotakis Says Data Shows Greek Economy Still Failing

ATHENS – Statistics showing the Greek economy shrank in the last quarter of 2016 has put the lie to the government’s claims it is recovering, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Speaking to the Association of Manufacturers & Importers of Electrical Appliances (SVEIS), he blasted Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ declaration the country has turned the corner and is coming back with big rates of growth, all undermined by figures from the country’s statistics agency ELSTAT.

“While the Prime minister was proclaiming the economy’s alleged return to positive growth rates the data disproved him, proving New Democracy’s statements are not scaremongering. It is an accurate reflection of the market,” he said.

“The economy returned to recession in 2015 and unfortunately remained in recession in 2016. The tragic state of the real economy, which is experienced by all Greeks for quite a while, is reflected in the official data. And while the uncertainty remains, the economy will be destabilized further,” he added, the Athens News Agency reported.

He again said Greece needs fewer and lower taxes without mentioning he supported raising them when he was Administrative Reform Minister in a previous New Democracy-led coalition with the-then PASOK Socialists.

“The reduction of taxes is a central political choice to allow businesses and households to breathe,” he said, adding his party pledged to reduce the ENFIA tax 30 percent over two years, the corporate tax to 20 percent from 29 percent and the taxation on dividends to 5 percent from 15 percent.

Mitsotakis also said he would revise social security contributions to give incentives to companies to hire people and said a plan is needed to deal with bad loans, although he didn’t say if the 250 million euros ($264.34 million) owed by New Democracy and PASOK would be repaid.

New Democracy gave immunity to the bank officials who approved the loan with virtually no credit and a big chunk of the bad loans weighing down banks were reportedly given to politically-connected business people who aren’t being chased to pay them back as the government is ready to write them off while chasing smaller debtors.