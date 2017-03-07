Disputing Statistics, Tsipras Says Greek Economy Recovering Fast

ATHENS – Rejecting data showing Greece’s economy shrinking despite three international bailouts, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras boasted the country is poised to show “exceptionally high” growth this year.

That drew immediate ridicule and mocking from opponents with the European Commission saying the statistics are volatile and could change.

Tsipras, whose Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has been locked in stalled talks with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) since he sought and accepted a third rescue package in July, 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion), made his claim moments before Greece’s statistics agency ELSTAT revealed the economy contracted 1.2 percent in the last quarter of 2016.

That was far worse than the 0.4 percent decline projected in earlier estimates in February and showed the deteriorating effect of the government’s inability to close another austerity deal with the lenders.

The revised GDP figures released by Greece’s statistical agency ELSTAT were quarterly and not final, which the European Commission had also pointed out, government officials told the Athens News Agency.

“We are waiting for the April figures,” the same sources noted, in response to questions about the figures released by ELSTAT.

Tspiras, whose popularity has plummeted after his constant reneging on anti-austerity promises, offered no evidence beyond his repeated assertions he is leading the country to a recovery despite a raft of information showing otherwise.

He didn’t mention that he has asked for help from the World Bank, which deals mostly with poor Third World and developing countries, for help in getting people back to work as the country’s unemployment rate is still above 23 percent, and 50 percent for the young.

Tsipras told his cabinet that, “After seven years of disastrous recession, the country has already returned to positive rates of growth,” although ELSTAT’s figures showed that it hadn’t and could continue a downfall.

Christos Staikouras, speaking for the major opposition New Democracy, poked fun at Tsipras’ declaration. “At the exact moment that the prime minister is jubilating, the data are contradicting him,” said Staikouras.

He added: “Gross domestic product has still not reached the point it was at in 2014,” he said, referring to when ND was in government.

National Bank economist Nikos Magginas told Reuters he expected no growth last year. . “That stymies, to a small extent, the positive carry-over effect and the positive impetus for the following year,” he said, referring to 2017.

Economists said the most recent data suggested the economy was stagnant, or showed a marginal contraction last year, compared to previous full-year projections of 0.3 percent growth.

“The data revision points to full-year 2016 real GDP growth of -0.1 percent,” Eurobank economist Platon Monokroussos told the news agency.

Greece’s Gross Domestic Product has shrunk about 25 percent since then-Premier and former PASOK Socialist leader George Papandreou asked for what turned into three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($345.29 billion) that have failed to slow an economic slide that’s the debt ratio rise to 175 percent.

Tsipras, spinning the stuck talks with the Troika as Greece needs more money released from the third bailout to make a 7.2-billion euro ($7.63 billion) repayment in July, said his government has succeeded and took a shot at the creditors.

“It is clear that, no matter how they may want to stall negotiations at a technical level, there is no turning back. Greece has already turned a page,” he insisted although he’s also agreed to post-2018 pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers’ rights that he said would be offset by countermeasures the lenders have already rejected.

He also sniped at New Democracy, with polls showing the Conservatives have leads as big as 15 percent in polls after promising an end to austerity, which they had also imposed while ruling a coalition with PASOK before Tsipras’ party twice thumped them in 2015.

Tsipras also took a dig at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which took part in the first two bailouts of 240 billion euros ($254.2 billion) but has stayed out of the third so far until he agrees to more austerity.

“Some, particularly those who bear the greatest blame for the disastrous economic recipes since 2010, may remain unrepentant,” he said. “But reality has already passed them by.”

Tsipras said ELSTAT’s figures were also skewed because of the uncertainty he blamed the creditors for creating.

“This is a result of the uncertainty which is growing due to the delay in completing the review, as the government has neither the will nor the ability to extract the country from the crisis,” he said.

Commenting on ELSTAT’s figures from Brussels, European Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said, “We continue to expect growth this year,” she said, adding that the implementation of the reforms is necessary in order to restore confidence.

ELSTAT said the fourth quarter’s sharp decline followed modest growth of 0.3 and 0.6 percent in the second and third quarters.