Greek-American Thief Reveals the Secrets of Protecting a House from Burglars

NEWARK, N.J. – Nicholas Kyriazis estimates he’s burglarized at least 100 homes, maybe as many as 150. So who better to explain how to protect your home from burglaries?

Kyriazis is serving a 70-year prison sentence to New Jersey State Prison. TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen went inside the walls of the prison to get tips on how keep your home from being a target for people like him:

– Have a neighbor collect your mail when you’re away. Mail in the mailbox signals burglars that no one is home.

– Leave your car outside. “If there’s no cars in the driveway, there’s a good chance there is no one home,” Kyriazis said.

– Thieves often strike in the morning. Kyriazis told Rossen he typically did burglaries between 8 a.m. and before 2 p.m. More than half of convicted burglars surveyed by WNBC in New York also said they target homes in the morning.

