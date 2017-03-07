A global tradition on beautiful Santorini!

The preparations for the 3rd Santorini Experience, which will take place on October 6th – 8th 2017, are finally coming to an end. Following the two, highly successful, previous years, Greece’s biggest tourist sporting event, is opening its gates to professional and amateur athletes, challenging them to try out their running and swimming skills. As before, the event’s beauty is largely based on the magnificent routes that the athletes will follow. The course that the runners will take will go through villages, such as Imerovigli, Firostefani and Oia, with its breathtaking view of the Caldera. For those who choose to take part in the swimming event, the starting point of the race will be the volcano, and will end at the old port in Fira, thus giving the athletes the opportunity to swim through Santorini’s black waters.

“Santorini Experience” is a collaboration between the Municipality of Thira of the Municipal Sports Cultural Environmental Organization of Santorini (D.A.P.P.O.S.) and Active Media Group.

The Mayor of Thira, Mr. Anastasios Nikolaos Zorzos commented on the event: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome the 3rd Santorini Experience, on our island! Another unique life experience filled with energy and volcanic aura. The event has been established, becoming a tradition, while the partaking of the locals, as well as the visitors, each year, proves this more than anything else.

Santorini, which is a tourist destination throughout the year, offers alternative experiences and the Santorini Experience is no exception. We continue this effort, we support and participate actively, so that our island can continue being a tourist favorite”.

Along the same lines were the comments made by President of D.A.P.P.O.S., Mr. Eleftherios Tzouros, stating: “We are waiting for you to visit us at the 3rd Santorini Experience, which will take place between 6th-8th October. A unique sporting event that has, from day one, with the participation of athletes from all over the world, shown us that it has the potential to become a global sporting event. The Santorini Experience is considered a tradition, but we choose to evolve it and it is of outmost importance that every year we try to improve the organizing, we include innovation and safety measures above all. We are waiting for you on October 6th-8th on our island”.