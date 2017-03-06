What does the Sunday of Orthodoxy mean today?

We just celebrated the Sunday of Orthodoxy, as we do traditionally every year on the first Sunday of the Great Lent. That celebration should not be simply a feast of the past, because it wouldn’t have any meaning for our lives today. That it happened in the past doesn’t mean that it discontinues being a great, sacred, and historic day.

I have the impression that the Sunday of Orthodoxy tends to lose its ecclesiastical meaning and increasingly becomes more theatric folklore. In a way it gives the impression of a theatrical play to see all those Archons, bearers of dead titles, with golden crosses hanging from their necks and the emblem “Archon” on their jacket lapels. “Relics” of bygone Byzantium, carrying the holy icons. Prideful men in the House of God, giving the impression that the rest of the congregation is second or third class. And yet, we ask why our churches have emptied today. How can the young generations tolerate all these graphic theatrics in the name of Christ and His Church?

It seems to me that we are completely unaware about the symbolism of the litany and the place of the icons in our Orthodox Church. I will go one step further to say it seems we are tragically unsuspicious about what the Church is and what it is not. If the litany of the icons remains a simple symbolic and teleturgical act, then I think the real meaning of the feast is lost. If this celebration becomes the reason for the raising of the living icons of God, which are the human persons, then we can talk about Orthodoxy and its essence. If not, then the rest are ritualism and theatrics. It is as simple as that.

But, really, what is Orthodoxy, for which time and time again we state we are so proud of, and even brag about? Etymologically speaking, it comes from two words: orthi and doxa (correct faith) and more precisely orthi-latreia (correct worship). In order to have correct worship, you have to have correct faith, because we celebrate and worship what we believe. This, exactly, is our worship: a celebration of faith.

The question, then, is not if we believe but how we believe. Even the demons believe and shudder. The “how” we believe underlies the essence of Orthodoxy.

Orthodoxy is not some kind of museum of conservatism and firmness in some kind of religious values and faithfulness in ritualistic rubrics and theoretical ideological beliefs. And the sooner we realize that, the better. Orthodoxy is the way of existence of the Ecclesial Body. I think it is time to begin distinguishing what Orthodoxy is from what Orthodoxy is not, because it seems to me that there is total confusion between Orthodoxy and Orthodoxology.

Orthodoxy cannot exist outside of the Church. After all, Christ did not bring a new religion, even one called Christianity. Rather, He instituted the Church. The Church is the criterion of Orthodoxy, not the opposite. Faith, after all, is not the acceptance of some theoretical religious teachings, but faith is the establishment of a relationship with God and like every relationship, it needs constant cultivation, strengthening, and advancement.

We are talking about some serious things here that have nothing to do with the folkloric litanies of the icons around the nave by the so-called “Archons.” Here, we make an attempt to go beyond the rituals and touch upon the ontological meaning of the human person as the living icon of the living God.

This analysis would serve its purpose if it makes us remember that each of these – Orthodoxy/Church/Eucharist – is the presupposition of the other. This inter-dwelling trifold constitutes and manifests the ecclesiastical Orthodoxy.

The Sunday of Orthodoxy is the par excellence feast of the holy icons and the iconological symbols and symbolism. The gathering in the naves is a Godly invitation and calling. We have Apostolic conscience, the same conscience the called disciples of Christ had. What unites us is not some form of a theoretical Orthodoxology or some kind of a religious Orthodoxism, but rather the conscience and its acceptance that has changed our life. This is what we do in the nave when we gather together and form the Church, which means we live with the dynamics of the relationship in which we accept to live (to exist), loving and being loved. This is the other way of existence, the way of the Church.