Greece is Knocking on World Bank’s Door

“The government of Greece has asked the World Bank to provide technical and financial assistance to address pressing challenges, including long-term unemployment, economic competitiveness and growth, and social protection.” (World Bank)

I let some time pass before commenting on the situation I found in Greece during my recent trip, so that I might calm down first. Besides the fact that enough time has passed since then, there is a recent news item that calls for commentary.

First, my impressions: I wish I could concentrate on the country’s natural beauty, the blooming almond trees, the amazing sunset, the crystal clear sea, the Acropolis, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

I wish I would not have to write about the visibly sad faces one sees everywhere, about the suicides the relatives conceal and the media does not report, about the soup kitchens, and about the woman who stayed with her abusive husband because she did not have the 200 euros required to divorce him.

I wish there was no need to refer to the conversation I had with a professional in the financial sector, who described the situation as being in “shambles,” or to my conversation with a distinguished businessman, who put his finger on the issue when told me that “this situation cannot continue any longer.”

No. It cannot, and it will not.

And what is the political situation? The government is simply not governing. Perhaps because it cannot, but probably because it does not want to. What it is doing – with some success – is handling the crises through “communication.” Basically, that means it is misleading the people; it is concealing the truth and defaming its opponents, with the help of the terrified media. It is promising one thing, meaning something else, and doing another.

I seriously doubt the government is dealing with the crux of the matter or is attempting to address some of the country’s problems. They use twisted logic for everything; even the most serious issues, such as national defense, aiming to deceive the public opinion and extend their stay in power.

But time waits for no one. Government inaction signifies a deteriorating situation, an increase of financial needs, and ultimately the derailment of economic data, which inevitably leads to extreme solutions that we could not have had imagine.

Thus, just as former Prime Minister George Papandreou had no other choice than to invite the IMF into the country, so too – worse, still – Alexis Tsipras is inviting… the World Bank. But this is mostly of his own making!

We have hit rock bottom. We are knocking on the door of the poorest and most mismanaged club of countries in the world.

For those not familiar with the World Bank’s mission, let me note that it is “to end extreme poverty globally within a generation and to promote shared prosperity.”

It also aims to provide technical assistance to countries whose state administration is either on the verge of dissolution or shattered, so that it may enable them to face their biggest problems, such as unemployment, etc.

This is the reality. The sad, harsh, horrid reality.

Everything else is for “communicative” purposes for the natives.