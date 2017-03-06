US Tells Turkey to Back Off Aegean Tough Talk

WASHINGTON – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reportedly been told by US officials to stop provoking Greece in the Aegean to reduce the chance of an accidental conflict there.

The rebuke was said to have come during the Munich Security Conference in February, with the US trying to broker calm between the fellow NATO members, both at the conference and through private contacts in Ankara.

Sources told Kathimerini that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson raised the topic with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Munich and that Assistant Secretary of State John Heffern asked Turkish officials to cut back on the tough talk that has raised tension.

Erdogan, furious Greece’s high court for refusing to extradite eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup attempt against in, in which they said they had no part, has ordered F-16 fighter jets and Turkish warships to violate Greece’s sovereign territory in the Aegean.

Trying to ease the anxiety the US also reportedly had its Ambassador to Turkey, John Bass, pressure Turkey’s Foreign Ministry as Greece – apart from bellicose rhetoric from Defence Minister Panos Kammenos – has otherwise mostly not responded to the provocations.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is expected to travel to Washington for a meeting with Tillerson with Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras due to have a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Tsipras, reportedly fearful Erdogan would unleash more refugees and migrants on overwhelmed Greek islands, has mostly stayed out of the fray.