Greece Revising Austerity Counter-Measures to Appease Troika

ATHENS – With austerity talks over a third bailout stalled again, Greece and its creditors are dueling over targets needed to release more money.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras’ coalition boasted it had a deal to get the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to disburse more money from the 86 billion euro ($91.41 billion) deal agreed in July, 2015.

Tsipras said he had an “honorable compromise” that included more pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers rights, that he said would be offset by counter-measures to lower some taxes and again chase tax cheats and the rich who have largely escaped sacrifice during a seven-year-long economic crisis.

But after that plan was rejected by the Troika, SYRIZA went back to the drawing table and is revising the scheme, which Kathimerini said includes cutting the corporate tax rate to 26 or 27 percent from 29 percent.

Originally, the government wanted to cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) it had just raised, and reduce social security contributions for small-and-medium-sized businesses and the hated ENFIA property tax surcharge that SYRIZA continued after vowing to kill it.

The lenders were said to want growth measures with 326 billion euros ($346.52 billion) in three bailouts failing to slow the country’s economic woes with the debt ratio rising to some 175 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) instead of falling.

Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, after saying earlier they would get a sign-off, now have moved their target back to a March 20 Eurgroup meeting although reports indicated it’s more likely it would be considered on April 7.