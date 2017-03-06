A Story about a President That’s Bound to Curl Your Hair

This story may sound like a fictitious political thriller, but it is absolutely true.

Once upon a time, there was a man named Joe. All four of his grandparents were immigrants to the United States from Ireland, at a time when the two nations that began with the letter “I” whose people were vilified when the immigrated to America were not Iran and Iraq, but Ireland and Italy.

Young and ambitious, Joe was not about to let his Irish heritage stand in the way of achieving great wealth and power. Legend has it that he made a fortune bootlegging booze during Prohibition (1919-1933), though it is not historically verifiable – which either means it is entirely untrue, or that Joe was careful in covering his tracks.

What is true, however, is that Joe had a good deal of help from his buddy, James, whose father, Franklin, happened to be president of the United States at the time, to secure importing contracts with top manufacturers of liquor in the United Kingdom – such as Dewar’s and Gordon’s – just as Prohibition was about to end in the United States.

Thirsty for a taste of the good stuff, Americans lapped up liquor legally once again in 1933 by the barrelful, making Joe a very rich man. Later on, Franklin appointed Joe U.S. Ambassador to Britain.

Joe certainly made a lot of money in industries besides spirits importing: most evidently, in Hollywood and in high-risk cutthroat speculation on Wall Street. But the presidency was the grand prize he most coveted, and it eluded him. Therefore, he switched gears midstream, focusing instead on passing that torch to his eldest son and namesake, Joe, Jr.

But it was not to be. The younger Joe was killed while flying a combat mission during WWII, and so the honor would be bestowed upon the second son, an intelligent and intellectually curious playboy named Jack.

And so, in 1960, Jack ran for president against a fellow named Dick, who had the advantage of name recognition over his slightly younger opponent – despite Jack’s prominent family name – because Dick was in the final stretch of an eight-year run as vice president of the United States.

Not one to remain within the boundaries of monogamous family life, Jack continued his wayward ways; cavorting with irreverent celebrities, not least of which his pal Frank. Jack and Frank shared an affinity for lavish cocktail parties and beautiful women, including Judy, who became one of Jack’s mistresses, courtesy of Frank.

Judy kept company with other men, however, including Sam, a feared mob boss with whom Frank hung around; Frank reveled in the “bad boy” aspect of associating with mobsters, and Sam loved the way Frank sang.

As Election Day 1960 neared and Joe feared that the votes would go Dick’s way, he asked Frank to see if he could persuade Sam to lean on the labor unions and get them to vote for Jack. Sam was apparently all too happy to oblige, as having a friendly president in the White House could mean keeping FBI probes into organized crime at bay.

Jack eked out one of the narrowest presidential wins in American history. Amid rampant speculation of voting fraud, Dick’s supporters pleaded with him to contest the numbers and insist on a recount, if not further investigation. Dick insisted on accepting the results for the good of the country.

Nonetheless, Joe was worried that pesky reporters and opposing politicians might continue to perpetuate their accusations of fraud, and so what better way to squash any squawking than to appoint a very friendly attorney general? For that vital role, Joe had in mind none other than his third son, Jack’s brother Bobby. And so it was.

Turns out, though, Bobby was not willing to look the other way regarding mob activity. Soon enough, Bobby launched blistering probes into organized crime, even grilling and mocking Sam himself on the witness stand. Other gangsters were furious with Sam, and with Frank, for having lent a helping hand to Jack without absolute guarantees in return.

Ultimately, Jack was assassinated, as was Bobby, and some suspected the mob was involved, particularly conjecturing that Sam, directly or indirectly, had something to do with it.

Joe, Jack, and Bobby, of course, are Kennedys. Most of you reading this story already knew it – but many Americans are too young to know. In fact, they might be too young to even recognize what’s left of the Kennedy mystique.

I retell the tale in this column not to bash the Kennedys, but to point out that for all the sordid details, Jack (John F.) Kennedy was a very good president. It matters less how he got there than what he did once he arrived.

He made it abundantly clear to every nation, “whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” That included trying to overthrow Fidel Castro in Cuba, standing up to the Soviet Union’s Nikita Khrushchev, and ushering in a massive tax cut on the notion that “a rising tide lifts all boats.” Yes, indeed, the rich boy from Massachusetts proclaimed that: “for the good of the whole country, the rich must get richer.” And the liberals loved it.

The line Kennedy is best remembered for is: “ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” In other words, quit your whining and bellyaching. This is not about you. It is about the United States, and what you – lucky enough to be part of it – can do to serve it.

Jack continued his affair with Judy, even though it was unseemly that the president of the United States and one of the country’s most notorious underworld figures concurrently shared a mistress. But in the grand scheme of things, that didn’t matter. Neither did the fact that he excluded Frank’s African-American pal Sammy from attending the Inaugural Ball because he…gasp…had just married a white woman.

What mattered was that Kennedy lit the torch for the biggest civil rights reform the nation had seen since the days of Lincoln.

In the big historical picture, scandals don’t matter much; results do. Gotcha moments gain fleeting attention, but good governance establishes legacy.

It would be wise for those judging any president – such as the one currently in office – not by the skeletons in the closet, but by the content of the entire house which, of course, is a long way from being determined.