Buoyant Eide Sees Cyprus Unity Talks Resuming – Rival Leaders Don’t

NICOSIA – While United Nations Special Advisor Espen Barth Eide said he believes the collapsed Cyprus unity talks will be resurrected, the rival leaders of the divided island aren’t ready to start talking again yet.

Turkish-Cypriot chief Mustafa Akinci stormed out of an earlier meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades after Cyprus’ Parliament approved teaching of a 1950 referendum on Enosis, unity with Greece.

Akinci also demanded Turkey be allowed to keep its 30,000-strong standing army on the island along with the right to militarily intervene. He refused to attend a scheduled Feb. 23 resumption of talks.

Despite that, Eide told the newspaper Politis he is confident the two leaders will find a way to start talking again, repeating his constant optimism over the last 22 months that a solution was at hand.

After meeting with both again, he said, “The current crisis consists of both the vote in parliament and the reactions,” according to an unofficial translation.

“This is a real problem when the one side, in the most delicate moment, involuntarily or voluntarily invokes an issue that touches on the fundamental fears of the other community. Here I must say that both communities were always celebrating things that bothered the other side. This time we had a new element that was a minor or major movement towards a more nationalistic direction, and no, the Turkish Cypriots do not really consider that the Greek Cypriots want union with Greece,” he said, referring to the referendum vote.

Eide said it was not that Turkish Cypriots believed there was any such notion as Enosis but that they objected to Cypriot nationalism.

Enosis brings back bad memories for the Turkish Cypriots, Eide said, even though previous Turkish-Cypriot leaders used it to rally their people.

“Honestly, I did not expect that the famous window of opportunity would remain open as long as it has,” he said, adding that he’s waiting for Akinci and Anastasiades to sit down again. “The main goal for me and my team is to be ready when this happens,” he said.

Eide denied reports that he was trying to get the leaders together for an informal dinner, saying he did not think this was the right approach at this time.

“I think we need cooperation and determination together. A good start would be to address the cause of the crisis, but also to reduce the intensity of reactions,” he said.

“It’s time for calm and to do lobbying work in order to overcome both the cause and effects of the crisis. It is not enough one side to do something.”

“A few years ago it was considered that there was no hope. But now we have support from the Security Council and the EU. All these still exist, but I see the first signs of fatigue,” he admitted.

He said after talking with the rival leaders that it “is very clear to me that both leaders remain committed to making this work. There`s a strong desire to find the way both to continue the talks even if it`s not likely to happen immediately but hopefully the sooner the better”.

Eide said the “coming weeks will be decisive” and that it is “more true than ever before that the fate of the process, not only this one, but the fate of the question of whether Cyprus will be reunified will be decided in the coming weeks, not months,” according to the Famagusta Gazette.

Akinci, who called on Anastasiades to roll back the Enosis vote, said at the opening of a festival in the occupied northern third of the island that, “We did not forsake the idea to live in equality, but we will not do it at any cost. We will continue on this path by protecting our rights, equality, security and freedom.”