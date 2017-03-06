Greek Privatization Agency Says Hellenikon Project Going Ahead

ATHENS – Ignoring some SYRIZA lawmakers who want the project stopped, the scheme to turn the old Hellenikon airport into a major commercial development will proceed, the head of the country’s privatization agency said.

“A project where (privatization agency) HRADF has been involved since 2012 has faced problems and delays. But we believe that we are at the final stage so that it can be set in motion,” Executive Director Lila Tsitsogiannopoulou told an economic forum in Delphi.

“We are not dreamers but there is a glimmer of optimism at HRADF because we meet interested investors everyday and we see our projects moving ahead,” she said.

The 7.9-billion euro ($8.4 billion) development replaces the original plan to create Europe’s largest urban park on the setting next to the sea with an economic crisis forcing successive governments seek money instead.

Some SYRIZA MPs, unhappy that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on promises to halt privatization, said the development should be stopped and the site declared an archaeological area.

Despite their complaints, they went along with the plan previously but with the party sliding fast in surveys, now want it halted.

Under the deal signed in 2014 and revised last year, investors led by Lamda Development will pay 900 million euros ($956.66) for a 99-year lease – about 9 million euros a year – to turn the abandoned site into a plot filled with hotels, residences and mostly commercial use, with far less green space than before.

The overall development is expected to cost seven billion euros Hellenikon site, a wasteland of decaying terminals and rusting airplanes, into a seaside town of hotels and residences. That project is expected to cost 7 billion euros.($7.44 billion) to construct.

Lamda is being backed by China’s Fosun and Arab funds, and had hoped to begin work this year but that goal has been pushed back yet again.

When Greece agreed in 2010 to what turned into three bailouts, creditors set a goal of 50 billion euros ($53.15 billion) to be raised in privatizations but only about four billion euros ($4.25 billion) has been realized.

While out of office, Tsipras said he would halt what he called the sell-off of state enterprises at bargain basement fire sale prices but is now accelerating them.