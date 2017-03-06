Greek-American Uber Driver Helps Astoria Woman Deliver Baby on BQE

NEW YORK – Uber drivers see a lot of crazy things on the road, but one driver in Queens never thought he’d wind up with a baby on board, CBSNewYork reports.

Athanasios Tsakalos, who became an Uber driver six-months ago and says he never expected the job would include delivering a baby. Tsakalos says he moved the 2-year-old to the front seat, gave mom some towels in the back seat, and called 911 for help. The baby was in breech, meaning her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.

“It was a crazy experience,” he said.

The 23-year-old says he picked up a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old daughter in Astoria and was driving them to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, but the ride ended about 15 minutes in near exit 34 on the BQE.

“She told me to stop and call the ambulance because she’s going into labor,” he said. “You know, I start panicking at this point because I never really went through this before.”

