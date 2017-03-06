US Homeland Security Agents Working Undercover in Greece

ATHENS – Working with US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, Greek police in February arrested a Chinese national charged with trying to buy military grade antennae used for digital spying.

The newspaper Kathimerini reported the investigation uncovered a man the agents suspect was working with the Chinese government although no details were given.

He was arrested by Greek Police officers in the lobby of his hotel, near the Plaka district. He had previously met with agents posing as dealers in high-tech weapons systems, in an operation that first started in 2013.

The Chinese man, 51, was a mechanical engineer who said he was an expert in advanced technology and who claimed to work for a Chinese shipping company.

The maximum-range aerial he was looking to acquire has the capability of collecting and decoding information and data and sending it to drones.

The equipment he was looking for is similar to that used for domestic digital surveillance by national intelligence services, a source told the paper.

It reportedly wasn’t the first time the US agents had worked with Greek police with a report that they teamed in December, 2015 to arrest a 51-year-old arms trafficker and owner of a company based in the Jordanian city of Amman, in Aspropyrgos, an industrial town east of Athens.

The suspect had allegedly been negotiating with an undercover HSI agent for the purchase of 200 M4 assault rifles and a corresponding number of scopes and thermal cameras.

The US agents were said to have evidence or indications to suggest that the American-Jordanian national was a supplier for Hezbollah in Lebanon.