Greek Fourth Quarter Economic Contraction Worse than Thought

ATHENS – As Greece’s slow-moving bailout talks with creditors enter a second week, the statistical authority reports that the economy contracted more in the last quarter of 2016 than initially estimated.

The authority said Monday that output declined by 1.2 percent in October-December, compared with the previous quarter. The earlier estimate was for a 0.4 percent contraction.

The authority said the revision was due to new data not available when the previous estimate was made.

The fourth quarter’s sharp decline followed modest growth of 0.3 and 0.6 percent in the second and third quarters.

Greece’s left-led government is locked in negotiations with bailout creditors in Athens on further budget cuts and reforms required for the release of a new rescue loan installment.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the 4th quarter of 2016 as announnced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT):

• The available seasonally adjusted data1 indicate that in the 4th quarter of 2016 the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms decreased by 1.2% in comparison with the 3rd quarter of 2016, against the decrease of 0.4% that was announced for the flash estimate of the 4th quarter on February 14, 2017. In comparison with the 4th quarter of 2015, it decreased by 1.1% against the increase of 0.3% that was announced for the flash estimate of the 4th quarter. (Table 1)

• The available non-seasonally adjusted data indicate that in the 4th quarter of 2016 the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume2 terms decreased by 1.4% in comparison with the 4th quarter of 2015 against the increase of 0.2% that was announced for the flash estimate of the 4th quarter. (Table 2)

• These differences are on account of incorporating new data, not available at the time of the flash estimate. These data are either monthly data (for example Balance of Payments data for December) or quarterly data (for example turnover indices for the service industries, and labour force survey data).

• It is noted that GDP for the previous quarters was revised mainly on account of updated General Government data.

• Users should note that the seasonally adjusted figures are recalculated every time a new quarter is added in the time series; therefore the seasonal adjusted data are revised every quarter. • In tables 3-9 are presented levels and rates of GDP and components, with and without seasonal adjustment.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)