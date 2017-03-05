Greek Envoy Lalacos Expects Trump to Help Greece in Debt Talks

WASHINGTON – Haris Lalacos, ambassador of Greece to the U.S., discusses Greece’s debt issues and economic outlook with Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal and Scarlet Fu on “What’d You Miss?”, on March 3.

“So far, we had an insistence on structural reforms which we are following, we had an insistence on other aspects, monetary aspects, but the element of economic growth was not there. I think that the new administration will understand the logic and will help us to present our case more clearly to the representatives of the institutions with we are negotiating,” Mr. Lalakos said when asked about how is going Greece to handle a “deal making” new President.

“Greece is doing its part in a long protected and difficult negotiations with the representatives of the creditors for quite some time now. Our goal is precisely to do our part and reach a solution; reach an understanding which will enable Greece to carry forward and continue along the track which has moved us finally last year after several years of recession back on growth.

We had a good development after the last Eurogroup on February 20 and now the goal –which is a realistic goal- is to have a staff level agreement by March 20th, not very long down the road.”

Bloomberg: How concerned are you about the new Trump administration; Trump has said Greece should go out of Euro and is more hostile towards EU project?

Lalacos: I think that we need more time to see what the true intentions of the new administration will be concerning EU, Eurozone but also Greece and its economy in particular. We have started as government of Greece to have our first contacts with people from the international financial advisors body of the new President. We are looking forward to having our first contact between Greek Minister of Finance and his counterpart, the Secretary of Treasury. We are confident that we will be able to present our position clearly and also to highlight why we believe that’s in the interest of the United States to help Greece with stability, economic and financial stability which in turn will translate into social, political stability in a volatile part of the globe.

Bloomberg: Trump likes to see himself as a deal maker. What Greece has to offer to the United States?

Lalacos: I am a professional diplomat and for more than 30 years I have been dealing with negotiations, so diplomacy is another form of deal making. We are not very unease with this new concept as you described it; I think that the foundations of the relationship between Greece and very long and very deep. We have a long standing extensive defensive cooperation which we are ready to further enhance. We have a formal alliance in the form of NATO. We have a very strong Greek Diaspora here which provides human continuous bond between the two nations. And also we have to make some interesting proposals to the new administration.

Since there is a business component in the new administration I think that they will understand very well our argument, which has been a long standing argument: Arguing for a strong element of growth in the package for the rescue of the Greek economy, in the package for the alleviation of our dept.

