ND’s VP: The More the Government Delays, the Harsher the Agreement will be

ATHENS – The programme review must be concluded, main opposition New Democracy (ND) vice president Adonis Georgiadis on Sunday said in an interview with the Athens Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

He also said that if ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was prime minister, the programme review will have been concluded earlier and with less measures.

Asked if the programme review can be concluded by March 20 deadline, he said he was particularly cautious. However, he said that nobody in New Democracy claimed that the review will not be concluded.

However, he stressed that the more the government delays, the harsher the agreement will be.

Moreover, he cleared out that New Democracy has not linked the elections with the programme review and explained that the reason why they are asking for elections is because they consider that the prime minister cannot take the country out of the impasse.

Finally, he reiterated that the main opposition will not vote for additional measures.