Kotzias to Meet Counterpart Secretary Tillerson in the US, March 13

ATHENS – The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias will hold a meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on March 13th in Washington.

Kotzias is expected to meet his US counterpart to discuss relations between the two countries, Greco-Turkish relations, and other regional issues.

Greece is also expected to discuss the Cyprus problem in the US next week, when Kotzias will visit Washington.

Cyprus’ government has denied the chance of a heated incident caused by Turkey in the island’s waters in June, when French energy company TOTAL will start natural gas exploration, Radio Proto reported on Friday.

Government spokesperson Nikos Christodoulides said that Cyprus has not received information on the potential of such an incident, denying reports from Greek media citing sources from inside Athens’ Defence Ministry on Thursday.

According to Simerini newspaper’s information, Christodoulides spoke with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who assured the government spokesperson that such scenarios are not being examined.

In the meantime, Turkish jets have continued to flyover Nicosia’s airspace (FIR).

Cypriot authorities have filed complaints about the intervening jets, and the Foreign Ministry has issued a notice for airmen (NOTAM).

Source: Proto Thema, Real News, Tornos News