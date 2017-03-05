Greece Fourth Most Miserable Country in Bloomberg Index

Greeks living under austerity during a crushing economic crisis already know it but the Bloomberg Misery Index for 2017 said they are the fourth-worst off in the world.

The survey compiled data based on annual inflation and unemployment. Greece, with a more than 23 percent jobless rate, has the highest in the European Union and it’s more than 50 percent for the young, sending many fleeing to other countries in search of work and a future.

Venezuela and its autocratic Bolivarian Socialist model was by far the most miserable as people queue for essentials. It was followed by South Africa, Argentina and Greece, while Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking near-dictatorial powers in an April referendum was fifth.

Greece also ranks last, 34th out of 34 countries surveyed by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for suicides which have spiked during the crisis with many losing hope as well as their jobs.