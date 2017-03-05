Turkey’s Aegean Sabre-Rattling Worries US Ambassador Pyatt

DELPHI, Greece – US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt praising Greece’s restraint, said America is worried about a possible “accident” in the Aegean over Turkish provocations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and nationalist politicians are openly claiming Greek islands near their coast belong to Turkey as he has sent F-16 fighter jets and warships to violate Greece’s sovereign territory and go past Greek islands, especially the disputed rocky islets of Imia where the two countries almost went to war in 1996 over similar tensions and claims.

Speaking at an international economic forum taking place in Delphi, home of the Oracle in ancient times, he talked about increased military activity in the eastern Aegean and as the US told Erdogan to tone down his aggressive rhetoric.

Neither NATO, to which both countries belong, nor the European Union, which Turkey wants to join, have said anything about the growing incidents and Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has left it mostly to Defence Minister Panos Kammenos to respond, and who has further provoked Turkey while other Greek politicians are urging calm.

In other issues, Pyatt said the US wants to work with Europe to help Greece through its seven-year-long economic and austerity crisis.

“Economic stability and prosperity are important elements of any effort to broaden Greece’s role in this region and in Europe. And, therefore, my number one priority is to sustain the U.S. effort to spur growth and support economic recovery in Greece,” the Ambassador said, the Athens News Agency reported.

“As Greece demonstrates its commitment to reform and builds additional trust with its creditors, I am convinced that new investments, both by foreign investors and domestic ones, will buoy the economy and create new jobs,” he added.

Pyatt said that the U.S. government was eager to see U.S. companies expand existing investments and invest in new ventures in Greece.

“One of the things we’re working on this year at the Embassy is a road show and a trade mission planned for June in the United States. We are also engaged with the American pharmaceutical industry and the Greek government to support a healthcare investment initiative,” he said.