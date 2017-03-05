Tsipras Says He’s Saving Greece, Will End Economic Crisis

ATHENS – Disputing indexes that show Greece’s economy won’t fully recovery for possibly decades, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he’s its savior and will end the crisis.

“We will lead Greece out of the crisis,” he said in a March 5 interview with Documento newspaper without offering any evidence other than his claim.

“There is no other choice. Either this government will succeed or the aid program will totally fail,” he said, referring to 326 billion euros ($346.29 billion) in three international bailouts that have propped up the country for seven years but came with harsh austerity measures, including those he imposed after swearing he wouldn’t.

“The compromise we have agreed on is fair in principle and socially viable,” he said in referene to his agreement for post-2018 pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers rights in retiurn for the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to consider releasing more monies from a staggered, delayed third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($91.35 billion).

He said the new austerity measures would be offset by counter-measures such as trying to collect from tax cheats and tax the rich, both of whom have largely escaped sacrifice and a plan the creditors said they won’t accept anyway.

He said the new measures aren’t really new measures but negative and positive measures he said had no impact on the economy without explaining how that helps the economy or workers, pensioners and the poor.

“Not one euro more of austerity,” he repeated without explaining how cutting pension benefits and taxing the poor isn’t austerity.

Tsipras said, “We will succeed even some creditors and vested interests wish for the opposite,” talking about the lenders he’s dealing with and trying to satisfy while simultaneously try to convince voters abandoning him and the Radical Left SYRIZA party he’s helping them.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his plan if he comes to power – he’s leading by 15 percent and more in polls – would be to “take the risk and cut business and corporate taxes,” although his party when ruling earlier increases taxes and imposed austerity he supported then but said he’s opposed to now, the same stragegy Tsipras used to defeat the Conservatives and take power before surrendering to the creditors.

Mitsotakis also said he would go after tax cheats although New Democracy, then under former Premier Antonis Samaras, tried to protect the privileged and quash attempts to go after major tax evaders, the former minister charged with collecting taxes charged as he said he was forced out for trying to do that.