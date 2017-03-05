Stournaras Says Tax, Spending Cuts Key to Greek Recovery

DELPHI, Greece – The Greek government’s avalanche of tax hikes demanded by international creditors is the exact wrong recipe for the country’s recovery, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras.

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum, he said: “We have become a tax-centered economy,” referring to the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s implementing tax hikes insisted upon by the country’s creditors, the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) Troika as part of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.35 billion) Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

The attached austerity measures, especially billions of euros in tax hikes, have led to more tax evasion and stifled growth and kept away the foreign investors Tsipras said he wanted to lure toi the country.

The government has been locked in stalled talks with the Troika since accepting the bailout in July, 2015, with most of the money held back until Tsipras imposes more austerity and harsh reforms, including pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers’ rights.

“The Bank of Greece is calling on the government to complete the review yesterday,” added the central banker: “The longer the delay, the more uncertain the favorable forecasts for consumption and investments will become. The medium-term target should be the replacement of consumption by exports and investments, as competitiveness improves.”

Stournaras – who, as finance minister in a previous New Democracy Conservative-led coalition with the-then PASOK Socialists agreed to tax hikes – said he has an idea for how to use the money if Greece hits a 3.5 percent primary surplus target the Troika wants, not the 1.5 percent recommended by a previous lender, the International Monetary Fund.

“The fiscal leeway created would be used for tax and social security contribution cuts.” The 3.5 percent target for the next 10 years would be too tough, he said.

To make the national debt sustainable, Greece needs “just a little push, a mild exercise of easing,” he added.

His proposal provides for reducing interest rates by spreading the high cost (some 10 billion euros) payable in 2022 across the following 20 years.