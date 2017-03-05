“4.1 Miles” – Now We Know

Nobody becomes a refugee by choice.

War and poverty force people to become refugees. They reckon that it is preferable to attempt to cross the Aegean, although they may drown, rather than stay in their war-torn land.

The reason why they choose the Aegean, why Greece is the country of choice for refugees to cross over into Europe, is more or less known. It has to do with the welcoming policy that the Tsipras government initially adopted; and it has to do with Greece’s inability to protect its borders.

However, this column does not intend to attribute responsibility for the wave of refugees, but to express praise, and pride for the people serving in the Greek coast guard who risk their own lives to save the lives of thousands of their fellow human beings.

I am specifically referring to people like Captain Kyriakos Papadopoulos and the crew of a coast guard boat on Lesbos, into whose arms mankind seems to have placed these refugees’ fate.

I was among the 750 Greek-Americans and others who attended the screening of Daphne Matziaraki’s shocking documentary “4.1 Miles” at the United Nations headquarters, which was organized by the Permanent Mission of Greece to the UN, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, and The New York Times Opinion Section.

It was a contribution to the awakening of our humanity and a contribution to Greece’s moving humanity which is not recognized often, especially nowadays.

I left the screening at the UN with a sense of guilt for what is not being done , by us and others, about this issue. I also left feeling fortunate to have met Captain Papadopoulos, a man who has been lucky in life. Yes, lucky, because with his enviable actions he gave meaning to his life, honored his country, and gave life to thousands of persecuted human beings.

“For us they were people, above all, just as we are people,” Papadopoulos said. “They were people who had survived the war, but we saw them disappearing before our eyes.”

The “war scenes” encountered by the captain, who even saw parents throw their children aside in order to save themselves, the psychological weight of this drama – how could it be otherwise? – left their mark on the captain’s face.

He is pure, patriotic, an authentic hero, who represents and expresses the best in all of us, as a man and as a Greek.

And, of course, a big bravo and thanks are due to filmmaker Daphne Matziaraki, a sensitive and talented Greek woman who could not stay in California – once again, an expat made a miracle happen – and indifferently observe the horrors of the refugee issue from afar, but instead went to Lesbos, realized the historic importance of the moment and left us a shocking monument of horror and humanity intertwined as a legacy.

A documentary that holds us all accountable. Because now we know.