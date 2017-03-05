With Talks Locked, Pro-Unity Protesters Storm into Cyprus Buffer Zone

NICOSIA – Greek and Turkish-Cypriots joined in a pro-unity, anti-military march to sit down in the buffer zone of Cyprus’ capital while United Nations peacekeepers stood by.

The demilitarized zone separates Cypriots from Turks in the northern third unlawfully occupied since a 1974 Turkish invasion.

Negotiations to reunify the island collapsed over Turkish demands to keep an army and have the right to militarily intervene when it wants and over the Cypriot Parliament’s approval for an annual school lesson on the 1950 referendum for Enosis, or unity with Greece.

Some 100 protesters marched from Sarai Square in northern Nicosia, through the Ledra Street crossing before breaking through a gate and walking into the buffer zone in the old town, the Cyprus Mail reported.

There was tension with the presence of the UN soldiers who quickly lined up in an attempt to prevent them from going farther, but in general it was a peaceful event the paper said.

The protesters remained in the area for around two hours, signing and chanting “Peace in Cyprus cannot be prevented,” before some started playing soccer.

The group said for the past 11 years organizations had been marching for a demilitarized Nicosia but this was only the second time a joint march had been held.

We remain steadfast in our position for full demilitarisation of Cyprus,” a written statement said. “No army can guarantee security. Only jointly will Greek and Turkish Cypriots be able to consolidate security on the island.”

NOT SO FAST

Meanwhile, the usually optimistic UN Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide, who has been predicting constant imminent breakthroughs that never materialized, said he still thinks it’s possible to kick start them again although he acknowledged that, “Trust is not at its best moment.”

“I had seen nothing over the past week from the leaders to suggest it was not possible to overcome the impasse,” he said without explaining why that’s so if Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci aren’t talking to each other.

“It doesn’t mean you can walk into the room the next morning as certain things would have to be settled first,” he added, according to the Famagusta Gazette.

Anastasiades and Akinci have been talking for more than 22 months and repeatedly have said they were both optimistic and pessimistic.

Earlier this year they met in Geneva for secret talks and reportedly gave each other maps of the island showing how much territory stolen by Turks should be returned.

The maps are locked in a UN safe and they’ve refused to divulge details of their negotiations to the Cypriots and Turks who would have to vote on any prospective deal but aren’t allowed yet to know what it is.

Eide said the Enosis issue had sidetracked progress and added that, “We must not allow the sustained progress over 22 months to be destroyed by what is essentially an issue outside of the talks themselves”.

He said he discussed some ideas with Anastasiades to overcome the obstacles and go back to the negotiations and on March 5 will talk with Akinci.”My strong sense is that the will is there… the will by the leaders to go the extra mile,” he said.

He also warned there are anti-unity factions on both sides of the island without mentioning that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won’t recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes at the same time Turkey wants to join the EU, to which Cyprus already belongs, apart from the occupied territories only Turkey recognizes.