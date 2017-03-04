The First Salutations at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios on Friday, March 3 officiated at the First Salutations in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary that occurred at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan.

The services were attended by the first lady of Cyprus Andri Anastasiades, the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the UN, Ambassador Kornelios Korneliou, Consuls General of Greece and Cyprus, Dr. Konstantinos Koutras and Ambassador Vasilios Philippou, respectively, the president of the National Charity, Maria Logus as well as leaders of the community and other organizations of the Diaspora.

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios welcomed the first lady of Cyprus Andri Anastasiades and wished everyone a good Great Lent. His Eminence spoke about the real meaning of Lent and emphasized the spiritual struggle and fasting period, which leads to the Crucifixion, the Resurrection, and Easter.

Immediately after the Philoptochos Society led by Dr. Miranda Kofinas hosted a Lenten dinner.

Anastasiadis arrived in New York to attend the annual gala of Cyprus Children’s Fund where she will receive the highest award from the Fund established a few months after the invasion in 1974 and for more than four decades offers help and support to orphans and needy children in Cyprus.