Messi, Barca Send Warning to PSG that 4 Goals aren’t Enough

BARCELONA, Spain – Lionel Messi and Neymar scored three spectacular goals to keep Barcelona atop the Spanish league after routing Celta Vigo 5-0 on Saturday.

The flashes of brilliance from Barcelona’s best may give pause to anyone who thinks that Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 cushion is surely insurmountable come Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

The intimidating display also comes in the first match since coach Luis Enrique announced he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Besides two goals, Messi also contributed to setting up second-half strikes by Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti, dealing a stinging win to a good Celta side which has beaten Barcelona and Real Madrid this season.

Messi had already hit the post before he opened the scoring at Camp Nou with a masterful solo effort.

He received the ball near midfield with Celta apparently positioned to keep him in check. But he curled around his marker, sped toward the goal, cut back around a second man, and finished it off with a vicious left-footed strike.

Messi then assisted Neymar by threading a precise pass to meet his strike partner’s run into the box, where Neymar added his own exquisite touch by popping the ball into a perfect tight arc over the helpless ‘keeper.

Messi got another great goal in the second half when he ghosted around two Celta players before firing between the legs of the second one.

Messi’s goals took his league-leading tally to 23, including 14 in his last 12 league matches. They were also his 37th and 38th goal in as many appearances this season.

After their first-half goals, both strikers contributed to Rakitic’s score.

After passing for Umtiti to get his first goal for Barcelona, Messi capped the victory before adding some flourishes in late attacks that went close to producing even more goals.

Barcelona stayed one point ahead of Madrid, which won 4-1 at Eibar and has a game in hand.