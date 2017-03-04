President Pavlopoulos: Greece is Determined to Defend its Sovereignty

ATHENS – Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos, who is paying a visit to Orestiada, Evros, on Saturday, sent a message of friendship to all neighbouring countries as well as of Greece’s determination to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“We are sending a message of sincere friendship to all the neighbouring states without any ulterior motive. We are also sending a message that Greece is determined to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, thus European Union’s integrity and sovereignty based on the international and European law and with emphasis on the unconditional and faithful implementation of the Treaty of Lausanne,” the Greek President underlined.