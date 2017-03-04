Greece on the Cover of the National Geographic Traveler: “A Modern Classic”

It’s time to sit up and take notice of Greece for more than just its economic woes, according to National Geographic Traveller (UK).

Its April issue explores Greece’s creative renaissance, talking to the artists, musicians, chefs and entrepreneurs who are taking risks, turning traditions on their head and pursuing their dreams, despite — or perhaps because of — the harsh realities of the financial crisis.

This comes on the back of a reported recent spike in demand for Greek holidays among UK travellers. Glen Mutel, deputy editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Not only are UK tour operators reporting that bookings to Greece are significantly up for 2017, but it seems the country is also in the midst of a creative bloom.

Our cover story shines a light on some of the people who have contributed to this, from graffiti artist Cacao Rocks — who appears alongside his work on our eye-catching cover — to sculptor Stathis Alexopoulos.”

Contributor John Malathronas, who put the feature together, said: “Greeks are proud of their ancestry. The resourceful way they’re coping with the financial crisis demonstrates an ingenuity and creativity equal to any they’ve exhibited in times of calamity throughout the 30-odd centuries of their history.”

The cover story is also available online, at natgeotraveller.co.uk/greece-a-modern-classic (http://www.natgeotraveller.co.uk/greece-a-modern-classic/) The April issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) hits the newsstands in a week when several UK operators have reported an upsurge in Greek bookings.

Kuoni is reporting a 30% year-on-year increase in bookings, while Thomas Cook has seen a 40% rise in Greek holiday bookings across the group (for its UK, Nordic and Continental Europe markets). Chris Mottershead, managing director, Thomas Cook UK and Ireland, said: “Greece is proving extremely popular with customers this summer and both the mainland and islands are seeing big growth in bookings.”

Source: Tornos News