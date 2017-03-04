Our Everyday Greek: Hungry for fruit spoon sweets, γλυκά του κουταλιού!

Τraditional Greek sweets are made from fruits in sugar syrup. They are called “spoon sweets”, not only because they are eaten with a teaspoon, but also because the served quantity is a heaping teaspoon. The exact translation from Greek would be “sweet of the spoon”, using the genitive case of the word spoon (το κουτάλι /του κουταλιού). Delicious spoon sweets are made from cherries, wild cherries, apples, earl grays, figs, walnuts, strawberries, even from water melon. Each region has its own traditional sweets, related to the agricultural products of the area.

VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Το γλυκό TO yliKO sweet

Το κουτάλι TO kooTAli spoon

Το γλυκό του κουταλιού TO yliKO too kootaliOO spoon sweet

Το μήλο TO MEElo apple

Το κεράσι TO keRAsi cherry

Το βύσσινο TO VEEsino wild cherry

Το κυδώνι TO kiDOni quince

Το πορτοκάλι TO portoKAli orange

Το καρπούζι TO karPOOzi water melon

Το σύκο TO SEEko fig

Η φράουλα EE FRAoola strawberry

Θέλω THElo I want

This is how you will order a spoon sweet:

DIALOGUE

-Ποιο γλυκό του κουταλιού θέλετε; (Which spoon sweet would you like?)

-Θέλω γλυκό του κουταλιού πορτοκάλι. Έχετε; (I want spoon sweet orange. Have you got?)

-Όχι, δεν έχουμε. (No, we don’t have.)

-Έχετε γλυκό του κουταλιού κυδώνι; (Do you have spoon sweet quince?)

-Όχι, έχουμε γλυκό του κουταλιού βύσσινο και κεράσι. (No, we have spoon sweet wild cherry and cherry.)

-Θέλουμε ένα γλυκό του κουταλιού βύσσινο και δύο γλυκά του κουταλιού κεράσι. (We want one spoon sweet wild cherry and two spoon sweets cherry.)

Note that when we order two or more sweets of the same kind -for instance, cherry- we use the plural of the word sweet (γλυκ-ά), but we keep the singular of the fruit, because it indicates the fruit sort and not the quantity: ένα γλυκό του κουταλιού κεράσι / δύο γλυκά του κουταλιού κεράσι.

The verb πεινάω, I am hungry, falls into the Conjugation B1 verbs category. This category can be easily distinguished by the stressed -άς ending of the second person singular. This is how it is conjugated:

Greek verb Pronunciation Meaning

Εγώ πειν-άω eYO piNAo I am hungry

Εσύ πειν-άς eSEE piNAS you are hungry

Η Μαρία πειν-άει EE maREEa piNAi Maria is hungry

Εμείς πειν-άμε eMEES piNAme We are hungry

Εσείς πειν-άτε eSEES piNAte You are hungry

Η Μαρία και ο Πέτρος πειν-άνε EE maREEA KE O PEtros piNAne Maria and Petros are hungry

EXERCISE

1. WHAT DO THEY WANT TO EAT? Add the correct ending of the verb πεινάω and of the verb θέλω.

Remember that the verb θέλ-ω is a conjugation A verb conjugated as follows: εγώ θέλ-ω, εσύ θέλ-εις, η Μαρία θέλ-ει, εμείς θέλ-ουμε, εσείς θέλ-ετε, η Μαρία και ο Πέτρος θέλ-ουν.

1.1. Η Ελένη πειν- . Θέλ- ένα γλυκό του κουταλιού βύσσινο.

1.2. Εγώ πεινά- . Θέλ- ένα γλυκό του κουταλιού φράουλα.

1.3. Ο Πέτρος πειν- . Θέλ- ένα γλυκό του κουταλιού πορτοκάλι.

1.4. Εγώ πειν- . Θέλ- δύο γλυκά του κουταλιού μήλο.

1.5. Η Ελένη και ο Γιάννης πειν- . Θέλουν δύο γλυκά του κουταλιού σύκο.

2. WHICH SPOON SWEET DO THEY WANT? Add the correct Greek word. Note that neuter nouns take the indefinite article ένα: το γλυκό, ένα γλυκό.

2.1. Πεινάω. Θέλω ….. (a spoon sweet quince)

2.2. Ο Γιώργος πεινάει. Θέλει ….. (a spoon sweet cherry)

2.3. Μαμά, εμείς πεινάμε. Θέλουμε ….. (two spoon sweets water melon)

2.4. Η Ιωάννα και ο Πέτρος πεινάνε. Θέλουν ….. (two spoon sweets wild cherry)

2.5. Η Κατερίνα πεινάει. Θέλει ….. (a spoon sweet apple)

2.6. Άννα πεινάς; Θέλεις ….; (a spoon sweet strawberry?)

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (i-diom), ee (n-ee-dle), e (e-nergy), o (o-rganism), oo (b-oo-t), y (y-es), h (h-elium), th (th-eory), d (th-e), gh (w-olf). The capitalized syllables are accented.