Report Says Greece Expects June Cyprus Clash With Turkey

Greece expects a “heated incident” to occur off the coast of Cyprus in June, CNN Greek reported, citing Defence Ministry sources from Athens.

CNN said Greece’s government, with tension rising between the countries over a high court’s refusal to extradite eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing a failed coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, believe there will be a conflict over a search for energy by the French company TOTAL off the Cypriot coast.

Erdogan said Turkey would demand a share of any revenues from energy found in Cypriot waters and earlier sent a warship and research vessel into those areas. Turkey has unlawfully occupied the northern third of the island since invading in 1974.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have been locked in unity negotiations for 22 months but those talks just collapsed over Turkish insistence on keeping an army on the island and having the right to militarily intervene and a tiff over the Cypriot Parliament’s vote to allow a brief annual lesson about a 1950 Enosis unity push for Greece that was abandoned.

Erdogan has sent fighter jets and warships into Greek sovereign territory and said he refuses to recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne Turkey signed that set borders with Greece and that he openly covets the return of Greek islands off his country’s coast.

According to information from Athens’ Defence Ministry, Greece is ready to deal with any issue that may arise amid fears there could be an accidental war in the Aegean or near Cyprus that could split Greece and Turkey, both members of NATO, which has done nothing to stop the rising tension although reports said the United States told Erdogan to tone down his talk.

Sources told CNN that issues have arisen in the past when Turkey sent their research vessel Barbaros to the area before it was withdrawn when Anastasiades called off the unity talks until it was.

The report also refers to interventions continuously being made in Nicosia’s airspace (FIR) by Turkish jets.

SigmaLive reported that the violations are being conducted on a permanent basis and now are intensifying. Turkey and Greece, along with the United Kingdom, are guarantors of security for the island.

The head of the Civil Aviation Department, Nikos Nicolaou told SigmaLive that anxiety is rising and that Turkish F-16s are interfering with international air space near and over the island. He said Cyprus has issued complaints.