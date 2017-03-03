Survey Says Greek Families Desperate as Economic Crisis Lingers

ATHENS – Painting a less rosy picture of life in Greece during a seven-year-long economic crisis than has the government, a survey found families have seen their savings evaporate, are unable to pay their loans and many are near-broke.

Those results came from the European Central Bank’s Household Finance and Consumption Survey, which covers the 2010-14 period and was presented in Greece on March 2 in the weekly bulletin of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).

Long-term unemployment above 23 percent means that Greek families – adult children typically live at home into their 30s anyway – now are being forced to live under the same roof to try to survive the onslaught of pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings as tax cheats, politicians, the rich and privileged continue to thrive.

The report, entitled Desperate Households, differed from an assessment by some in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led government that people are no longer sifting through dumpsters for food even as the coalition continues to impose more austerity, with tax hikes, pension cuts and plans to tax the poor and dilute workers rights.

The report said the only way some families can survive is by pooling diminishing resources and that extended families and friends can’t help as they once did, the rate falling from 59.4 percent in 2009 to 36.5 percent in 2014.

Only 13.5 percent of households said they added to savings on a regular basis, down from 21.9 percent five years earlier, by far the lowest rate in the European Union even below Bulgaria and Romania.

Disposable income was available to only 2.8 percent of Greeks, down from 4.9 percent five years earlier, compared to the Eurozone average of 16.7 percent, showing just how desperate the situation is, with families living on the edge of disaster.

The rate of heads of households who were retired increased from 34.7 percent to 39.3 percent, and those who were out of work from 6.6 to 9.8 percent.

Another study by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research showed that Greece is top among European countries in terms of poverty growth, as the number of Greeks below the poverty line grew 40 percent from 2008 to 2015.