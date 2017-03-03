Tsakalotos Undercut, Divided SYRIZA Speeds Austerity, New Democracy Split

ATHENS – Setting aside objections from his finance chief, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will likely send a package of new austerity measures to Parliament before a March 20 meeting of the country’s lenders.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who has been in talks for more than a year with the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) Troika over terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($90.5 billion) has said an agreement on all measures should be reached before Greek lawmakers get the deal.

Those include more pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers rights in 2019 in another Tsipras surrender to the creditors that he said would be offset by countermeasures they said they won’t accept.

A key element of Tsipras’ strategy in dealing with the lenders as he continues to break anti-austerity promises is to resist what he has ordered imposed and then saying he was forced to do it so it’s not really his fault.

His popularity has plummeted to the 10 percent level with his Radical Left SYRIZA party falling out of favor with voters while he simultaneously saying the era of austerity is over and that he has saved Greece.

SYRIZA appeared to be fumbling over what to do with government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos telling reporters it was “possible” that some of the measures being discussed by Greek and foreign officials would be legislated before the current bailout review is concluded.

A government official with knowledge of the negotiations told Kathimerini that the coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independente Greeks (ANEL)Greece would probably have to go to the March 20 Eurogroup with the “basic package” of new measures voted into law so Tsipras can renew his case for debt relief.

Despite the open difference of opinion between Tsipras and Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced to submit to Capitalist lenders, Tzanakopoulos insisted there wasn’t.

The major opposition New Democracy couldn’t take advantage of the confusion as party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was criticized by its former interim leader and the man he beat to take it over, former Parliament Speaker Evangelos Meimarakis.

Mitsotakis, who, as Administrative Reform Minister in a previous New Democracy-led coalition, fired thousands of state workers but now said he’s opposed to what he did and there would be no more austerity.

That led Meimarakis to snipe that, “Saying ‘I’m not voting’ from a safe distance is tough-guy posturing.”

New Democracy officials tried to downplay the tension and said Meimarakis’ comments had been a response to statements earlier in the day by New Democracy lawmaker Makis Voridis and not Mitsotakis.