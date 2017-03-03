Mitsotakis Says Striking Transport Workers Hurting Wrong People

ATHENS – Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said continued strikes by public transport workers isn’t hurting the government but workers and others who depend on the system.

The Conservative leader called on workers of the Metro, tram, railways and buses to stop striking, saying that, “citizens are the only ones not at fault.”

Members of Parliament, ministers and other privileged politicians get free cars and don’t have to depend on public transport.

Unionists at the state-run mass transit provider, known as STASY, shut down public transportation on March 1 and March 3, jamming the already overcrowded highways with congestion and gridlock.

The union’s main demand is for the government to rescind a decision transferring the commercial exploitation of metro stations and affiliated sites (billboards, exhibition spaces, vending etc) to the overall mass transit entity in the greater Athens area, known as OASA.

“With recurring strikes in mass transit, instead of punishing the government, you’re punishing the citizens, who are the only ones not at fault. Stop,” he tweeted, the common method for politicians to make comments instead of talking to reporters.

He also took another shot at the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which has been locked in stalled talks with its European creditors for almost 18 months over terms of a staggered third bailout of 86 billion euros ($90.5 billion) which has demands for more austerity that has driven his popularity into the ground.

“No strike without (the positive vote of) 50%+1 of employees. Unionists’ impunity should end,” Mitsotakis said.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, while simultaneously declaring the era of austerity over, has agreed to impose more pension cuts, tax the poor and dilute workers’ rights, which he said would be offset countermeasures the European Union, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism said they won’t accept.