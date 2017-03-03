Politico Says Greece Wants World Bank Aid Now Too

The news site Politico said Greece, already living on three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($343.07 billion) is now seeking aid from the World Bank.

“The government of Greece has asked the World Bank to provide technical and financial assistance to address pressing challenges including: long-term unemployment, economic competitiveness and growth and social protection … In accordance with World Bank procedures, any final decision on providing loans would be subject to approval by the bank’s board of executive directors,” was the quoted posted by Politico and attributed to a WB spokesperson.

The Washington, D.C.-based agency finances growth and development plans for Third World countries and emerging markets, not primarily developed countries such as those in the European Union.

The report, citing unnamed “people familiar with the situation” said that, “Preliminary talks have taken place indeed with (the World Bank) but we cannot confirm official application,” attributing it only to a government official in Athens.

That comes as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, locked in talks for more than a year with the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) Troika over terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($90.5 billion) is trying to close a review so that more monies can be released.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras recently said the era of austerity was over and that he’s leading the country to recovery, at odds with the report that Greece is seeking more money and as the major opposition New Democracy said he would create need for a fourth bailout.

It wasn’t reported whether any prospective new rescue funding would go toward creating jobs in the private sector or to hire more public workers after the Troika has for seven years demanded cuts in the workforce.

The World Bank, nevertheless, declined to specify how much money the Tsipras government requested, Politico reported.