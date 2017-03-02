Olympiacos cruises past depleted Maccabi (video)

Olympiacos Piraeus took control early end went on to a comfortable 71-82 road win over a depleted Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv at Menorah Mivtachim Arena on Thursday night. Olympiacos improved to 17-7 to edge closer to securing a spot in the playoffs, while Maccabi, which was without Devin Smith, Andrew Goudelock and Quincy Miller, dropped to 8-16. The visitors took the lead for good with a 5-16 run that bridged the first and second quarters and built a double-digit margin for the first time in the second quarter, before opening a 15-point advantage in the third. The Reds, who were missing Vassilis Spanoulis, never looked back as Maccabi never got closer than 8 points the rest of the way. Erick Green paced the Reds with 16 points and Georgios Printezis scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half. Matt Lojeski also netted 15, Dominic Waters scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and Kostas Papanikolaou scored all of his 11 after the break. Sylven Landesberg finished as Maccabi’s top scorer with 17 points, Gal Mekel netted 12, while Victor Rudd and Yogev Ohayon scored 11 apiece in defeat.

The teams were slow in catching their offensive rhythm early on. D.J. Seeley and Colton Iverson had the hosts up 8-5, but Lojeski and Printezis hit back-to-back threes to help Olympiacos take a 13-17 lead after 10 minutes. Green’s floater made it 13-21 early in the season quarter. Maccabi was successful applying full-court pressure and Ohayon’s jumper got the hosts within 20-21, but Lojeski hit a jumper and a three-pointer, before a three-point play from Printezis opened a 21-31 lead, the first double-digit margin of the night. Mekel hit a three at the other end and Rudd had a pair of baskets, including a fastbreak dunk, but Green beat the halftime buzzer with a tough off-balance jumper that made it 32-40 at halftime. It did not take long for Olympiacos to re-establish a double-digit lead in the third quarter, as Green and Papanikolaou hit three-pointers that made it 41-52, before Waters and Khem Birch extended it to 43-58. In the fourth quarter, back-to-back threes from Waters opened a 52-70 lead. Landesberg scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and with help from Ohayon as well as Guy Pnini’s triple, the hosts cut it to 71-79 with 1:22 to go, but never got closer that.

Source: Euroleague