Why the SNFCC will Survive

(By Publisher-Editor Antonis H. Diamataris, on his recent trip to Greece)

Rarely, no more than once or twice in a century, an unusually creative international Individual appears on the Greek stage to finance projects and monuments that greatly exceed what is considered possible by the current existing individual or societal potential.

When it comes to politicians, such individuals, with few exceptions, such as Ioannis Kapodistrias, come from Greece.

But when it comes to benefactors, they always come from the Greek Diaspora, from Greeks who made their fortunes by working hard beyond the Greek borders, but who consider it their obligation to give back to their homeland.

It is well known that Greek capital has benefited from significant donations by Greek entrepreneurs abroad. But no donation is comparable in economic value, social contribution, and aesthetic worth as the donation of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC).

In my view, one shared by many others, this is the most important work created in Athens since the construction of the Parthenon in 447 BC. And this should not be considered an ode to its creators, but rather recognition of the facts.

Therefore, the publisher-editor of the historic Ethnikos Kyrix and The National Herald could not possibly be absent from the delivery ceremony of the project to society, all the more so since the man who dreamed of it and guided it to completion is based in New York.

So while traveling to Athens, I was fully aware of the historic importance of the moment that we would experience. Yet, the gravity of what had been achieved became all the more evident during the return journey.

On February 23, the delivery ceremony of the SNFCC to the State and the Greek society began at precisely 6PM, in the crowded, beautiful National Opera, unparalleled in design and technology.

A simple table and two chairs – a vignette from history – had been placed on the stage, where the country’s finance minister and a SNF representative signed the project’s delivery-acceptance agreement. The fully executed documents were received with complete sense of their historic significance by SNF co-President and Director Andreas Dracopoulos, and in turn were handed over to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

With that simple gesture, Greece acquired a precious gem for the present, for the future, for its people and all peoples of this Earth – if it is managed properly.

The historical conjuncture could not have been more appropriate. At a time when Greece is experiencing one of the most difficult periods in its history, at a time when national confidence is being tested like never before, at a moment in time when foreigners are largely steering Greece’s fate, the country has added to its assets a project of universal value that transcends anything similar the representatives of its lenders have in their own countries.

This project sends a powerful message not only to the world, but primarily to the Greek people, to the despondent Greek society. The message is that we can build such cultural centers, we can excel, we can emerge stronger from the crisis, as long as we believe, try hard, and fight for it.

On February 23, however, along with the delivery of this amazing project, the SNF, in its characteristically understated manner, offered another valuable gift to Greek society: the organization of an event of international standards.

An event that began and ended on time, whose presenter maintained the highest standard, whose few speakers were asked to respect a specific time limit, whose staff impressed with its politeness, and with a program that covered every aspect of the Cultural Center’s mission, with festive fireworks, all carefully selected with purpose. Absolutely everything radiated class, consideration, expertise, and love.

I can imagine what you are thinking. It is what so many Greeks are thinking and worrying about, in every corner of Greece and in every place where Greek expatriates live: what will happen to the SNFCC now that it is in the hands of the state?

But think about what a great achievement that question is. What an accomplishment to worry about the SNFCC’s future.

Think about it: Would we worry if we didn’t consider it to be “ours,” if we didn’t consider it our property, which we want to protect? And does it not give us the sense that the very fact that it is ours is the greatest protection we can give it?

Perhaps the highlight of Mr. Dracopoulos’ momentous speech was the reading of emails he received, expressing the senders’ anxiety for the SNFCC’s future, and their disagreement with its delivery to the Greek state.

With this extraordinarily conceived and executed move, Mr. Dracopoulos raised the issue of the SNFCC’s management by the state in its proper dimension to the political leadership of the country that was present.

And, in any case, as long as it is under the people’s protection, as long as it is ours, the SNFCC will brighten Athens; it will constitute a monument of the culture, competence, and love of its residents and its expatriate creators.

And who knows, perhaps someone will think to dedicate a statue in honor and gratitude for SNF’s founder, Stavros Niarchos.

Presidential Precedential?

On February 28, President Trump delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. The speech was strongly cheered by his supporters, and cautiously praised by many of his critics.

As is typically our tendency, we do not harbor extreme points of view. We are neither absolute critics of the president nor absolute supporters.

When he was elected, we remained hopeful that the augustness of the office and magnitude of his responsibilities would bring out the best in him. And so, we hope the speech to Congress was a step in that direction.