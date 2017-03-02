Messinia Pro-Am: Golfers were the protagonists

Athens, 02 March 2017. The 1st international golf tournament, Messinia Pro-Am took place at The Dunes Course and The Bay Course from February 21-24 2017. The golf tournament attracted 27 Teams consisting of 27 top professionals and 81 amateur golfers from 14 countries, including the Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Russia, the UK and the United States.

The 1st Messinia Pro-Am was played over 54 holes (three rounds) with each team consisted of one professional and three amateurs. The high level of the golfers, offered a strong and competitive tournament where the daily results balanced until the end of each round.

The Messinia Pro-Am closed with the Gala dinner and Prize Award Ceremony, which was presented by Nadia Boule and Christos Chatziioannou. Mr. Achilles V. Constantakopoulos, Chairman & CEO, of TEMES S.A., developers of Costa Navarino opened the Gala dinner with his speech. He highlighted the long-standing dream of his father and founder of Costa Navarino, Captain Vassilis Constantakopoulos to make Greece a premier golf destination.

The first award of the night was a special ‘Hole in One’ award given to German journalist from Golf Spielen, Petra Himmel. She is one of only 6 golfers to have managed this rare feat in competition at The Bay Course. Petra Himmel also received the awards for the “Longest Drive” and “Closest To The Pin” for women. David Arendt received the “Longest Drive” men’s category. Haris Papadopoulos received the Men’s “Closest To The Pin” award.

The 1st place Team was the professional Stuart Boyle and amateurs Haris Papadopoulos, Georgios Kyvernitis and Daniele Bovio.

2nd place went to the professional Steve Dooley and amateurs Gerhard Komarek, Andreas Hainz and Gerhard Marischka. Professional Panos Karantzias and his team of amateurs Igor Graskin, Christian Werner and Bettina Schroeder won 3rd place.

The evening concluded with the awards for the winning Professionals!

Federico Elli (PGA Italy) was the 1st Messinia Pro-Am champion. “Costa Navarino is always a top place to be…a wonderful hotel, wonderful golf course and all the staff are brilliant. I think this is one of the best spots for a golfing holiday…we will come back for sure next year.” said Mr. Elli. His interview can be watched here.

Ralph Miller (PGA Holland) was 2nd and Lorenzo Gagli (PGA Italy) 3rd. Hugo Santos and Emanuele Canonica were 4th and 5th respectively. Finally, Paul Nilbrink the winner of the 4th Aegean Airlines Pro Am (2009) came 6th. In addition to these top professionals, celebrities also participated in the tournament, such as top American basketball player Joe Arlauckas and German TV presenter, Annica Hansen.

The surprises did not stop there! In a special contest sponsored by Intersys SA, three lucky people won 3 unique TomTom Sports Runner 2 watches.

The 1st Messinia Pro-Am was a success because of the great support of many sponsors such as our official airline partner of the tournament, AEGEAN, member of the global airline STAR ALLIANCE, the official sponsor Loux, the largest soft drink and juice company in Greece, and the official sponsors Vodafone, Athens International Airport (AIA), Poseidonia, MyTransfer and CU BOX.

The company J.VOURAKIS SONS EE, an official supporter of the tournament designed the awards for the Prize Giving Ceremony. Other official supporters of the tournament were METAXA, the well-known companies Kyvernitis Travel, Heineken, Ford Motor Hellas and ΤοmTom Sports.

Messinia Pro-Am was also supported by a number of helpers: Kalamata Papadimitriou, the liquor and beverage brands of Stolichnaya and Fever-Tree, Predaris company with Cu Wrap, Dimiourgies company and the natural mineral water company Hyas.

The 1st Messinia Pro-Am was organized under the auspices of the PGAs of Europe, the PGA of Greece, the Hellenic Golf Federation and the Hellenic Olympic Academy.