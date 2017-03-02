After Murder, Greek Police Probing Cabbie Killer Link

ATHENS – Greek police are investigating whether a cabbie killer is targeting taxi driver after one was shot in the head and killed while still driving a passenger.

The victim was killed while driving a fare in the affluent neighborhood of Kifissia in northern Athens at midnight Feb. 28.

Police said after the driver, 52, was shot that his taxi kept moving until crashed into a parked car. He was found by the driver of a passing bus who stopped because the cab was blocking the road.

Forensic experts were reportedly examining a bullet shell found in the car.

A similar incident took place in the same area last month, during which another tax driver was shot in the neck and wounded.