Greek Supermarket Sales Fall Off the Table Hard

ATHENS – Seven years of austerity has crashed supermarket sales in Greece with people making sharp cuts in what they spend even on food.

The sales fell another 4 percent in 2016, driving the cumulative downturn to 18 percent since 2009, as the crisis began and a year before the then-ruling PASOK Socialists asked for what turned into 326 billion euros ($343.49 billion) in three bailouts.

The data compiled by Nielsen researchers showed that besides a sharp decline in demand and with more people turning as well to generic brands and looking for offers, that mergers and acquisitions, such as Sklaventis’ takeover of Marinopoulos, had taken a big bite out of the sector.

The phenomenon is likely to continue for several more years with analysts expecting a further drop of 2-3 percent.

In 2016, the sales value of food retailing – including small grocery stores – amounted to about 10.78 billion euros ($11.36 billion,) down 4.1 percent from 2015, pushing the sector back to 2005 levels and showing the devastating effect of the crisis and harsh austerity measures that brought big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

The number of small food retail stores has dropped from about 32,000 in 2005 to 27,000 in 2015 with major chains showing their sales values plummet at the same time with only the discount food chain Lidl showing increases.