Protesters Clash with Police Outside Greek University (Video)

ATHENS – Protesters clashed with police outside the Panteion University, after a group of people attacked against an undercover policeman, on Thursday. It is still not clarified whether the policeman was in service when he was attacked.

Greek academics and intellectuals want the government to stop incidents of violence on campuses, following an attack on a university professor.

They protested the assault on Panteion University professor Angelos Syrigos who was attacked after trying to prevent taggers from spraying graffiti on the school’s walls.

Athens is rife with graffiti everywhere, even on classical buildings and residences and especially public structures and universities whose walls have become canvasses for the taggers who operate with impunity.

Some 2,186 university professionals signed a joint statement condemning the assault and what they characterized as unabating lawlessness on college campuses while the ruling Radical Left-SYRIZA led government, said to be filled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers, has largely stood by and let it happen.

In a statement entitled End Lawlessness in the Higher Education Sector, they asked the government and school leaders to “undertake initiatives to halt the violence which is stigmatizing our state-run higher education.”

“The responsibility, ultimately, is not only that of the attackers but also all those who do not defend the public arena that is education,” the statement said.

“One can only wonder how long it will be before one of those strikes to the head turns out to be fatal,” it added.

Syrigos was hospitalized on Feb. 15 after being attacked when he told the taggers to stop spraying a wall with graffiti. Two of the alleged assailants were charged with grievous bodily harm.

Syrigos, who teaches in the university’s International European and Regional Studies Department, said attackers turned on him, sprayed him with paint and hit him on the head, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries said not to be serious. The attack was criticized by the Education Ministry, SYRIZA and New Democracy, which also questioned Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas.