Fatal Porsche Crash Exposes Greece’s Big Speeding Problem

ATHENS – A fatal crash on Greece’s National Road showing a Porsche careening into a car parked at a highway rest stop – captured on video – has drawn new attention to the problem of speeding in the country.

A surveillance camera showed the moment the Porsche, said to be traveling as fast as 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour plowed into the parked vehicle, killing a mother and her three-year-old son as well as the sports car driver and a passenger.

The sports car driver was reported to be Giorgos Vakakis, the son of the owner of the country’s Jumbo toy store chain. It pushed the parked car into a concrete restroom where the woman’s husband and another child had gone inside to use the facilities.

The video went viral, shocking viewers with its ferocity but the incident was nothing new in Greece where some 1800 people a year are killed in car crashes, second highest in the European Union just behind Portugal.

Apart from the Attiki Odos highway in Attica, which has 14 radar cameras, most major roads in Greece rely on police speed guns to monitor vehicles that break the speed limit.

“Since last year, 5,000 people have been involved in road accidents,” road safety expert Tassos Markouizos told Skai TV.

“Five deaths a day, four or five living dead, 20 left disabled, and 60 injured, mostly aged between 15 and 29,” he said, adding that most involve drivers under 30 who have no regard for the law as road violations are common and being stopped by the police is not.