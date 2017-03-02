After Long Delays, Greece’s First Crematorium Seen Coming Soon

ATHENS – Looking for money spent when Greeks take bodies to other countries to be cremated, the government is moving quickly to allow construction of the country’s first crematorium – but not for Greek Orthodox followers.

Advocates have for years been pushing for a crematorium but objections from the Greek Orthodox Church and opponents have blocked it.

Now, a draft Presidential decree outlining changes in urban land use was submitted by the Environment Ministry for public debate for 12 days before its constitutionality is examined by the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court.

Parliament first gave the approval for a crematorium in 2006 but it can be used only by those whose religion also allows it.

That locks out all Greek Orthodox because the Church won’t allow it, ruling out that option for the faithful.

The City of Athens called for people to offer land for rent or sale to host a crematorium over a year ago, and officials were confident it will finally happen.

“On the part of the Athens municipality, and, as it seems, the government, there is the political will for the creation of a crematorium in the wider Athens area,” Deputy Mayor Nelli Papachela although a long line of similar optimism has been repeatedly dashed.

After receiving 30 land site proposals from 29 private citizens over the last year, city authorities picked a plot of land belonging to the municipality in the western suburb of Elaionas.

Papachela said the project will boost economic development and create jobs and stop the flow of money going to other countries where people have to take bodies.

Six years ago, a crematorium seemed imminent in Thessaloniki, the city’ second-biggest city, with officials also citing revenues from burning bodies as a key factor.

Hundreds of bodies have had to be transported abroad for cremation every year, with Bulgaria the closest offering that option. Other countries chosen by Greeks include the United Kingdom, France and Italy.

The cost of being cremated abroad had ranged from 2500-6000 euros ($2633-$6319) and officials in Thessaloniki said the city could have used that money.