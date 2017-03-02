Cypriot Young Pros Hold the Sounds of Cyprus in Astoria

ASTORIA – The event Sounds of Cyprus – An Evening of Cypriot Music and Cuture, organized by the Cypriot Young Professionals (CYP), will take place on Thursday, March 9, 3401 30th Avenue, Astoria, New York.

Since its inauguration in June 2013, the Cypriot Young Professionals have brought the community together both professionally and socially while at the same time, bringing important Cypriot and Greek causes to the forefront, engaging a new generation of inspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs.

As the Young Professionals of the CYPRUS-U.S. Chamber of Commerce (a non-profit membership organization dedicated to promoting trade and investment between Cyprus and the United States), CYP has continued to carry on with its mission of fostering business opportunities and creating closer ties amongst its members and the great business community in the United States.

Building a foundation for success by implementing impactful initiatives such as monthly networking events that highlight and celebrate specific Young Professionals and their successes to date, to round-table discussions, to meeting the President of the Republic of Cyprus Mr. Nicos Anastasiades as well as other notables within the Cypriot Community including The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Photis Photiou and Ambassador Mr. Vasilios Philippou, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus, CYP has given and allowed its members to grow together and give back within this short amount of time.

Supporting worthwhile and important causes throughout our inaugural year, including Cyprus Children’s Fund and the Cyprus Society for the Protection of Spastic and Handicapped Children, CYP’s Year One is off to a great start with more to look forward to in Year Two including the highly anticipated launch of the CYP Mentorship Program.