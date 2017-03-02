Former Secretary Arrested after Stealing $105K from Greek Church

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A church known for hosting the annual Pensacola Greek Festival and donating to charity has been victimized by crime. A six-figure theft has resulted in the arrest of a trusted employee, WEARTV reports.

Katherine Hamilton quit her job at the Greek Orthodox Church in September. That is when members of the church looked over the numbers and noticed $105,000 had vanished.

Inspector Chad Willhite determined the former church secretary made more than 100 transfers from the church to one of her three personal accounts in a 17-month period between 2015 and 2016, according to WEAR.