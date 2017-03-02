NY Post: Beau Biden’s Widow Having Affair with his Married Brother

WASHINGTON – The widow of Joe Biden’s late son Beau Biden has started a romantic relationship with Beau’s brother Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s younger son, New York Post reports.

Hallie was devastated when her husband, Beau, died after suffering from brain cancer in May 2015. But she has since struck up a romance with Beau’s brother Hunter, 47, who has separated from his wife, Kathleen. Hallie and Hunter are now officially a couple, according to Post.

For the final few years of his life, Biden suffered from brain cancer. In May 2010, he was admitted to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, after complaining of a headache, numbness, and paralysis; officials stated that he had suffered from a “mild stroke”.

On May 20, 2015, he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, because of a recurrence of brain cancer. He died there 10 days later, on May 30, 2015, at age 46. His funeral was held at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 6, 2015. The Vice President’s son’s death was widely mourned within the U.S. He was buried at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery in Greenville, Delaware.

The astonishing family drama caps a difficult period for the Bidens following the death of Beau at age 46. The former vice president cited the death of his elder son as one of the reasons he decided in October 2015 against running for president.

Former Vice President Biden confirmed the relationship to Page Six and said that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have given their blessing to the couple.